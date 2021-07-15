UK jobs recovery continues apace as restrictions eased

LONDON (AP) — The U.K.’s jobs recovery has continued apace as lockdown restrictions were eased and the rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccines shored up confidence in the wider economy. However, economists cautioned against complacency amid concerns over the sharp pick-up in infections and the upcoming end of a salary support scheme. The Office for National Statistics said Thursday that the country saw the number of workers on payroll jump by 356,000 in June. That’s the biggest monthly increase since equivalent records began in 2014. The statistics agency said the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions during the spring, particularly the reopening of the hospitality sector drove the jobs recovery.