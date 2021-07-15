Swaying of Chinese skyscraper attributed to wind on mast

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities say the swaying of a 70-story skyscraper in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen was a result of winds causing vibrations on a roof-top mast intended for lightning protection and for guiding aircraft. The government of the business and technology hub says the SEG Plaza is considered safe and crews are removing the mast and using other methods to provide its functions. In the May 18 incident, offices and shops began swaying but there was little damage. The city government says owners of businesses in the 20-year-old building will be allowed to return “as soon as possible.”