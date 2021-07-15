Son charged with death of his father; mother still missing

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The son of a Wisconsin couple who went missing last week has been formally accused of killing his father and dismembering his body. Twenty-three-year-old Chandler Halderson, who was living with his parents in Windsor, is charged in Dane County Court with first-degree intentional homicide, hiding and mutilating a corpse and providing false information on a kidnapping. Court Commissioner Brian Asmus set bail at $1 million after arguments by prosecutors and Halderson’s attorney. Defense attorney Catherine Dorl told Asmus her client is a lifelong resident of Wisconsin, has been involved in the Boy Scouts and church groups, and has no prior criminal history. She had asked that bail be continued at $10,000.