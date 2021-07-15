Report: Father-in-law pepper-sprayed NFL’s Richard Sherman

SEATTLE (AP) — A police report obtained by The Associated Press says Richard Sherman’s father-in-law armed himself with a handgun and fired pepper-spray at the NFL cornerback to protect his family as Sherman tried to bust in the door of his in-laws’ home. Sherman was arrested early Wednesday after police said he crashed his car and tried to break into his in-laws’ home in a Seattle suburb. Sherman is still in jail and is expected in court Thursday. According to the police report, Sherman’s father-in-law, Raymond Moss, said the football star partially broke in the door by ramming it and he pepper-sprayed Sherman’s face. Sherman’s wife, Ashley Moss, has said he didn’t hurt anybody.