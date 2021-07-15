Prosecution: Father killed son who wanted to cut him off

DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors told a jury in closing arguments Thursday that a Colorado father killed his son almost a decade ago after the 13-year-old boy learned things about his father that ultimately ruined their relationship. Mark Redwine is on trial on charges of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in the death of Dylan Redwine. The boy was reported missing on Nov. 19, 2012, while on a court-ordered Thanksgiving visit to his home outside Durango. The prosecution said the father’s words and deeds pushed his son to no longer want any contact and the boy only visited his father because of a court order.