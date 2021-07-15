Palestinians shaken but steadfast as PA suppresses dissent

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinians say they are determined to keep up protests against the Palestinian Authority after security forces attacked a sit-in outside a police station last week. Witnesses say baton-wielding security forces attacked journalists, lawyers and families who had gathered outside the station after several activists were arrested. A local radio reporter and another man were severely beaten inside the police station and hospitalized. The Palestinian Authority, which governs parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, has faced a wave of protests in recent weeks after an activist died in the custody of security forces.