NY appeals court backs inquiry of Garner chokehold death

NEW YORK (AP) — An appeals court says a judicial inquiry is warranted into the investigation of Eric Garner’s 2014 police chokehold death. The ruling on Thursday denied the city’s push to cancel the proceeding. It was made two days before the seventh anniversary of Garner’s death. Garner’s mother and sister allege that Mayor Bill de Blasio and other city officials neglected their duties in their handling of Garner’s death. The inquiry is scheduled to begin Oct. 25. The city said it is reviewing its legal options.