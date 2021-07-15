‘Naomi Osaka’ docuseries takes intimate look at tennis star

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Those looking for definitive answers about Naomi Osaka and how she deals with the burdens of fame shouldn’t expect to find them in a new docuseries. Director-producer Garrett Bradley says it’s the questions the tennis player raises that are the heart of the “Naomi Osaka” docuseries. It was taped over a two-year period starting with the 2019 U.S. Open. It concludes in early 2021 before Osaka’s withdrawal from the French Open. Film of major tournaments, wins and losses, is interwoven with scenes of Osaka’s time with family and her boyfriend, training and business demands and her reflections on her career and multiracial identity. The three-part series about the four-time Grand Slam champion debuts Friday on Netflix.