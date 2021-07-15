Georgia hopes to reopen I-16 by next week after bridge crash

SOPERTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say they hope to reopen an interstate that connects the Atlanta area to the Georgia coast by next week after a crash knocked a bridge overpass from its support beams. The Georgia Department of Transportation says it plans to demolish the overpass so that it can reopen Interstate 16 by next week. The interstate was closed in both directions following Thursday’s crash. Authorities say a semi on I-16 was hauling a trailer with a dumping mechanism that was extended upwards, causing it to strike the bridge overhead Thursday. The agency shared photos on social media that show the bridge dislodged from its base. Interstate 16 is the main route between metro Atlanta, Savannah and Hilton Head Island in South Carolina. The bridge is about 150 miles southeast of Atlanta.