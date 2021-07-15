Garland lets immigration judges put off deportation cases

Attorney General Merrick Garland has tossed out a Trump administration policy that barred immigration judges from temporarily shelving some deportation cases. Garland on Thursday overruled a decision by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions that judges couldn’t put those cases on hold. Immigration judges have said the practice known as administrative closure lets them prioritize cases and barring it further backlogs the courts. For many immigrants, administrative closure was seen as a lifeline that shielded them from deportation while their applications for legal status were pending. Critics said judges too often let people stay in the country longer than they should.