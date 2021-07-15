Delta strain forces Spain’s Catalonia to restore curfew

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona and the surrounding northeast corner of Spain is shutting down once again to stem an unchecked wave of the delta variant of the coronavirus that is running wild among the unvaccinated young. Regional authorities on Thursday are waiting for a judge to give the legal go-ahead for their request to restore a nightly curfew. The more infectious delta strain is pushing infections back up in many countries. But Catalonia doubles the Spanish average and is currently among the most hard-hit areas in Europe. Catalan health official Carmen Cabezas said that summertime partying and the new delta variant have made “the perfect storm.”