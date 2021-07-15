Cases surge to 6-month high in Tokyo a week before Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — New daily coronavirus cases have surged above 1,300 in Tokyo, a six-month high, as fears rise of a possible dramatic increase that could flood hospitals during the Olympics that start in eight days. Tokyo is under a fourth state of emergency, which began Monday and requires restaurants and bars to close early and not serve alcohol through the Olympics, which start July 23. New daily cases have been steadily climbing since mid-June and experts say they could hit several thousand during the games. Organizers last week decided to bar fans at most Olympic events.