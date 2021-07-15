California blaze erupts near site of deadliest US wildfire

PULGA, Calif. (AP) — A California blaze that erupted near the flashpoint of the deadliest wildfire in recent U.S. history is heading away from homes but survivors of the 2018 blaze in the town of Paradise are worried that history could repeat itself. The Dixie Fire is burning in California’s Butte and Plumas counties, not far from where the 2018 conflagration killed 85 people. Meanwhile, the Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon has torched an area larger than New York City. The latest heat wave to bake the West continues to abate but some areas are still seeing high temperatures along with low humidity levels that make vegetation ready to burn.