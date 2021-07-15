Global shares trading mixed as China reports growth slowed

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly lower after China reported its economic growth slowed in the April-June quarter to a still robust 7.9%. Shares fell in Tokyo, Paris and Frankfurt but rose in Shanghai and Hong Kong. U.S. futures declined following a wobbly day of trading Wednesday on Wall Street. China’s growth was 18.3% in January-March and economists said the slowing momentum reflects a leveling off in its relatively early recovery from the pandemic. Investors were also eyeing U.S. corporate earning reports and the Federal Reserve chair’s comments on inflation.