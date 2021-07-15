Skip to Content

Global shares trading mixed as China reports growth slowed

New
2:18 am AP - National News

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly lower after China reported its economic growth slowed in the April-June quarter to a still robust 7.9%. Shares fell in Tokyo, Paris and Frankfurt but rose in Shanghai and Hong Kong. U.S. futures declined following a wobbly day of trading Wednesday on Wall Street. China’s growth was 18.3% in January-March and economists said the slowing momentum reflects a leveling off in its relatively early recovery from the pandemic. Investors were also eyeing U.S. corporate earning reports and the Federal Reserve chair’s comments on inflation. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content