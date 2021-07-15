Anarchy in UK court? Ex-Sex Pistols sue singer Johnny Rotten

LONDON (AP) — Two former members of the Sex Pistols are suing singer Johnny Rotten for the right to use the band’s songs in an upcoming television series about the anarchic punk icons. Guitarist Steve Jones and drummer Paul Cook want the songs to appear in “Pistol,” a television series based on a memoir by Jones. Rotten, whose real name is John Lydon, has slammed the series as “disrespectful” and is refusing to grant permission for the songs to be included. A lawyer for Jones and Cook told a judge in London on Thursday that the former bandmates have a “brittle and fractious” relationship. Academy Award-winner Danny Boyle is directing “Pistol,” which is due to air next year.