$10 million rewards bolster White House anti-ransomware bid

BOSTON (AP) — The State Department will offer rewards up to $10 million for information leading to the identification of anyone engaged in foreign state-sanctioned malicious cyber activity against critical U.S. infrastructure, including ransomware attacks. The Biden administration is launching the website stopransomware.gov to offer the public resources for countering the threat. Another measure being announced Thursday to combat ransomware is from the Treasury Department. It’ll engage banks, technology firms and others on better anti-money-laundering efforts for cryptocurrency and on developing more rapid tracing of ransomware proceeds. Officials hope to seize more extortion payments in ransomware cases, as the FBI did in recouping most of the $4.4 million ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline.