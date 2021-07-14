US urges ASEAN to press for return to democracy in Myanmar

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has asked his Southeast Asian counterparts to press for an end to violence in Myanmar, its return to a democratic path and the release of all political prisoners. Myanmar’s military-appointed foreign minister attended the video meeting with the top U.S. envoy and other Association of Southeast Asian Nations representatives. It wasn’t immediately clear if he responded to Blinken’s concerns or to previous ASEAN demands. The group also discussed their South China Sea territorial disputes with China and surging coronavirus outbreaks in the region.