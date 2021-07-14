US agents failed to share questioning of rail yard shooter

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A report by customs agents says a gunman who killed nine co-workers at a California rail yard in May harbored “dark thoughts about harming” two specific people after his return to California from a 2016 trip to the Philippines. The Mercury News reports the names were redacted from the report released Wednesday by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection after a Freedom of Information Act request from the Bay Area News Group. The report raises new questions about why federal customs agents at the San Francisco airport appear to have never informed the Valley Transportation Authority about what the agency labeled a “Significant Encounter.”