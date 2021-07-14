UK to ban online racists from games after Euro 2020 uproar

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced plans to ban anyone guilty of online racist abuse from attending soccer matches after three members of England’s national team were targeted following the team’s loss in the final of the European championship. Johnson on Wednesday condemned the abuse levelled at three Black players after England lost to Italy in the final and told the House of Commons it was time to act. He says the government plans to add online racism to the list of offenses for which fans can be barred from matches. Courts are allowed to issue banning orders if a fan is convicted of a “relevant offence” linked to a match, including crimes such as disorderly behavior or possession of weapons.