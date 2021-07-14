UK plans to end prosecutions for N Ireland ‘Troubles’ crimes

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government says it plans to introduce a statute of limitations for alleged crimes committed during decades of violence in Northern Ireland. The move would end prosecutions for killings committed by both British soldiers and members of militant groups. The country’s Northern Ireland secretary told lawmakers Wednesday that the statute would “apply equally to all Troubles-related incidents.” More than 3,500 people died during three decades of violence known as the “Troubles,” most of them civilians. The government announcement was condemned by opposition parties, who said it would prevent victims’ families from getting justice. The opposition Labour Party called the statute of limitations “an amnesty in all but name” for murder.