Tropícal Storm Felicia forms far off Mexico’s coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Felicia has formed far off of Mexico’s Pacific coast. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm is likely to reach hurricane force by Friday, but poses no threat to land on its westward march across open water. The storm had maximum sustained winds of about 45 mph (75 kph) Wednesday morning and it was centered about 650 miles (1,045 kilometers) south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula. It was heading west-northwest at 17 mph (28 kph).