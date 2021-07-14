Thailand preparing to limit exports of its COVID-19 vaccine

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai health authorities say they plan to limit exports of locally produced AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine because the country doesn’t have enough for its own needs. The proposal comes as new cases and deaths are rapidly increasing along with the spread of the more contagious delta variant of the virus. That is straining hospital facilities and threatening to set back a recovery of the country’s battered economy. Limiting exports will pose a problem for other countries that have signed contracts to buy Thai-produced vaccines. A company owned by Thailand’s king, Siam BioScience, was supposed to supply the country with 10 million doses of AstraZeneva vaccine a month, but has acknowledged it can provide only 5 million to 6 million doses.