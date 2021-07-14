Technology stocks drive early gains as latest earnings flow

Big technology companies pushed U.S. stocks higher in early trading as investors reviewed the latest earnings reports and updates on rising inflation. Banks and airlines showed more signs of recovery from the virus pandemic, which hit those sectors particularly hard. Investors are looking closely at the latest round of earnings for confirmation about the scale and pace of the economic recovery as people return to work, travel again and generally try to get back to some semblance of normal following the worst of the virus pandemic. Bond yields fell and weighed on banks, which are otherwise reporting mostly solid financial results.