Retired police officers protest in Ukraine’s capital

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A crowd of retired police officers has tried to storm Ukraine’s parliament and blocked several streets in the capital during a protest demanding higher pensions. Former police officers rammed through a metal barrier fencing off the parliament building and tried to access the building’s entrances on Wednesday. Officers used tear gas to deter the protesters. The demonstration of about a thousand people took place the day after Ukraine’s longtime interior minister, Arsen Avakov, submitted his resignation without disclosing the reasons behind the decision to step down. The interior minister is responsible for law enforcement in Ukraine.