Obama adapts ‘Dreams from My Father’ for young readers

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 25 years after its original publication, former President Barack Obama’s memoir “Dreams from My Father” will be released in a young adult edition. Obama had yet to hold any political office when “Dreams from My Father” was released in 1995 to critical acclaim. His account of his early years reached a vast audience after he ran for president in 2008. It has sold more than 7 million copies worldwide and has been translated into more than 40 languages. The new edition comes out Oct. 5.