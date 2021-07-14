Miami security firm faces questions in Haiti assassination

MIAMI (AP) — A small private security company in Miami faces questions about its role in the assassination of Haiti’s president. CTU Security hired more than 20 former soldiers from Colombia for a mission to the island nation. Now the Colombians have been killed or captured in the aftermath of the July 7 killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. The company’s owner, Antonio Intriago, has a history of avoiding paying debts and declaring bankruptcy. A Miami security professional believes Intriago was too eager to take the job and did not seek details. Some of the soldiers’ family members say they understood that the mission was to provide protection for VIPs.