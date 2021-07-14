Man charged with causing disturbance on LA-Miami flight

MIAMI (AP) — A California man is facing a federal charge following a disturbance on a flight from Los Angeles to Miami last week. Court records show 27-year-old Anthony Kevin Trujillo made his first appearance Wednesday in Miami federal court. He was charged earlier this week with interfering with flight crew members and attendants. According to the criminal complaint, Trujillo’s conduct became increasingly disturbing during the July 7 flight, and he was eventually restrained by air marshals. Law enforcement arrested Trujillo after the plane landed at Miami International Airport. Attorneys for Trujillo didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.