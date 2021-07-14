Lithuania struggles with migrant influx opened by Belarus

VEREBIEJAI, Lithuania (AP) — Scores of migrants from the Middle East and Africa have crossed the border into Lithuania from Belarus in recent weeks. The Baltic country says more than 1,700 asylum-seekers are being housed in schools and other facilities. Lithuania says the influx was aided by Belarus as part of a “hybrid war” against the European Union by authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. Lukashenko has cracked down on opposition protests in Belarus since his reelection in a vote the West denounced as rigged. Lukashenko halted cooperation with the EU on stemming illegal migration after the EU imposed sanctions. Lithuania’s prime minister says Lukashenko is using the migrants to try to put pressure on her country’s infrastructure and politics.