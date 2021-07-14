Lego tells US company to stop making guns look like its toys

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish toymaker Lego is telling a Utah-based gun company to stop producing a product that makes a pistol look like it is covered with the famous multi-colored building brick. The company said Wednesday the gun maker has agreed to remove the product and not sell anything like it again. Representatives for the gun company posted on Instagram they wanted to highlight what they called the fun of shooting sports. Provo-based Culper Precision also insisted people have the right to customize their property, but also noted that responsible gun owners take measures to secure their firearms. The company did not immediately respond to messages seeking additional comment.