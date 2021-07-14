Lebanon’s president says no one is protected in port probe

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s president says there will be no political cover for anyone accused of a crime related to the massive explosion nearly a year ago at the Beirut port. Comments from President Michel Aoun on Wednesday come a day after angry protests decrying what they called the obstruction of the investigation. Families of victims and survivors of the explosion held a mock funeral and burial outside the home of Lebanon’s caretaker interior minister. The minister had rejected a request by the new lead investigator to remove immunity for one of the most senior security officials accused in the explosion, the head of general security Abbas Ibrahim, allowing him to question him.