Jordan Pavlin named editor in chief of Alfred A. Knopf

NEW YORK (AP) — Jordan Pavlin has been promoted to editor in chief of publisher Alfred A. Knopf. It’s among the book world’s most prestigious jobs. Pavlin has published such young and acclaimed authors as Tommy Orange, Ayana Mathis and Yaa Gyasi. She joined Knopf in 1996 and most recently was senior vice president and editorial director. She also has worked with authors Nathan Englander, Karen Russell, Jenny Offill and Julie Orringer. Pavlin succeeds Sonny Mehta, who presided over Knopf for decades until his death in 2019. Knopf publisher Reagan Arthur praised Pavlin’s ability to identify a writer’s potential.