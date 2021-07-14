In Seoul center, N Korean defectors find solace with locals

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — At a government-run center in Seoul, North Korean defectors play music, grow plants and mingle with South Korea-born citizens in a resettlement program that also aims to study the blending of cultures should the rivals unify – an unlikely prospect for now. The center, which opened last year, is South Korea’s first such facility to bring together North Korean defectors and local residents to get to know each other through cultural activities and fun. There are questions over just how useful the center will be, and whether many defectors, suffering economic hardship, will join in events that offer no chance of profit. Meanwhile, exchange programs between the Koreas _ singers, art troupes and basketball matches _ remain frozen and relations tense.