German intel chief: efforts to influence vote at ‘low level’

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s domestic intelligence chief says authorities see an interest on some countries’ part in influencing the national election in September, but so far such activities are at a “low level.” He didn’t identify the countries concerned. Germany will elect a new parliament in a Sept. 26 vote that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel. She is not seeking another term after nearly 16 years in charge. Germany’s top security official, meanwhile, said on Wednesday that he doesn’t consider the state-controlled Russian television channel RT a “hybrid threat.”