Facebook asks for recusal of FTC head in antitrust probes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook is asking that the new head of the Federal Trade Commission step away from antitrust investigations into the social network giant, asserting that her past public criticism of the company’s market power makes it impossible for her to be impartial. Facebook has petitioned the agency to remove Chair Lina Khan from taking part in current probes of the company’s market conduct. Khan has been a strenuous critic of tech giants Amazon, Google and Apple, as well as Facebook. FTC officials declined comment on Facebook’s motion, which came two weeks after Amazon requested that Khan be excused from taking part in investigations of that company.