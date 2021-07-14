Device taps brain waves to help paralyzed man communicate

In a medical first, researchers have harnessed the brain waves of a paralyzed man unable to speak to help him communicate better. Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, implanted electrodes on the surface of the man’s brain. A computer analyzed patterns of the words he tried, but failed, to say — and turned those signals into sentences on a computer screen. It will take years of additional research. But the study published Wednesday marks an important step toward restoring more natural communication for people who can’t talk because of injury or illness.