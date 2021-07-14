Afghanistan’s neighbors wary as US seeks nearby staging area

American diplomats are escalating a charm offensive with Central Asian leaders as they work to secure a spot to respond to any resurgence of outside militants in Afghanistan after the U.S. military withdraws. But even as high-level U.S. diplomats headed to the region this week, Afghanistan’s neighbors are responding warily. That stands in contrast to 2001, when Central Asian countries readily opened up their territory for U.S. bases, troops and other access as America hit back for the 9/11 attacks plotted by al-Qaida in Afghanistan. Former U.S. diplomats cite increased distrust of the U.S. as a reliable partner in the region.