Veteran politician becomes Nepal prime minister for 5th time

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A veteran politician has been appointed Nepal’s prime minister for the fifth time, a day after the Supreme Court reinstated the House of Representatives and upheld his claim to be the new leader. Sher Bahadur Deuba, who heads the Nepali Congress party, was appointed the new prime minister. He will lead the Himalayan nation as it struggles with political divisions and the coronavirus. Deuba will only serve until parliamentary elections are held by 2022. The Supreme Court on Monday ordered that he replace caretaker leader Khadga Prasad Oli, who had disbanded the House of Representatives in May. The decision was challenged by a coalition of opposition parties that said they had support to form a new government.