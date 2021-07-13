Russia returns remains of Napoleon-era general to France

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has repatriated the remains of one of Napoleon’s most trusted generals that were discovered two years ago in the country. The coffin with the skeleton of Charles-Etienne Gudin, one of the Napoleon’s closest allies, was brought to the entrance of the Moscow Vnukovo airport building on Tuesday on a horse-drawn cart accompanied by men in 19th century French military uniform. Gudin died in 1812 during Napoleon’s invasion of Russia. The 44-year-old general was hit by a cannonball near Smolensk, a city 370 kilometers (229 miles) west of Moscow. His remains were found in Smolensk in July 2019 by a team of French and Russian archaeologists.