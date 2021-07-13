Putin hosts leader of Belarus for talks on closer ties

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has hosted the leader of Belarus, who has increasingly relied on Moscow’s support amid increasing tensions with the West. Belarus’ authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko thanked Putin for a “very serious support from Russia” and pledged that his country will duly repay its loans. Putin, in turn, praised Belarus as a “reliable and stable partner” during their Tuesday’s talks in St. Petersburg. The Belarusian economy, which suffered from the coronavirus pandemic, has received a new blow when the European Union has imposed bruising sanctions against some of its top exports over Belarus’ diversion of a passenger jet on May 23 to arrest an opposition journalist.