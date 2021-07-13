Skip to Content

2 Baltimore officers on US task force shot, suspect killed

New
7:15 am AP - National News

WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — Police in Baltimore say two city officers were shot and a suspect was killed while a U.S. Marshals’ task force served a warrant. County police spokeswoman Joy Stewart says the officers were taken to Shock Trauma and the University of Maryland Medical Center with injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening. Detectives have now cordoned off the scene with crime tape in the parking lot of the Security Square Mall in Woodlawn, near Baltimore. Video showed a pickup truck stopped with bullet holes in the driver’s window and windshield. Stewart said the suspect was hospitalized elsewhere. Police later tweeted that the suspect is dead. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content