Mississippi grand jury clears officers in shooting death

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi grand jury has found “no criminal conduct” by police officers in the shooting death of a homeless man. A Harrison County grand jury issued a report Monday about the Nov. 12 shooting of 49-year-old Henry Lee Frankowski III. The Gulfport Police Department has not released the names of the two officers involved in the shooting outside a Dollar Tree store. A coroner says Frankowski died of multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators initially said Frankowski pointed a gun at officers. A witness told the Sun Herald that she did not see a weapon in his hands.