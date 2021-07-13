Judge won’t change ‘trauma’ wording in Chauvin memo

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota judge who oversaw the trial of Derek Chauvin is denying prosecutors’ request to rewrite his sentencing order as it relates to the children and teens who saw George Floyd’s death. Judge Peter Cahill sentenced Chauvin last month to 22 1/2 years in prison. Attorney General Keith Ellison last week asked Cahill to remove suggestions that the four young witnesses were not traumatized. Cahill said in an order Tuesday that the four girls may have been emotionally traumatized, but that the state failed to objectively prove it. Ellison’s office said it was reviewing the judge’s order.