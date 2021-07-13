Judge agrees to free QAnon believer charged in Capitol riot

A federal judge has agreed to free an Iowa man from jail more than six months after his videotaped confrontation of a police officer inside the U.S. Capitol became one of the most menacing images of the Jan. 6 riots. Douglas Jensen was wearing a T-shirt bearing a symbol of the QAnon conspiracy theory when he joined the mob that approached Capitol police officer Eugene Goodman inside the building and followed the officer up two flights of stairs. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly agreed Tuesday to release the Des Moines resident on house arrest with electronic location monitoring. Prosecutors argued that releasing Jensen would pose a danger to the public.