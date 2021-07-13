Japan’s gov’t sees Taiwan tensions as regional security risk

TOKYO (AP) — Japan believes rising tension surrounding Taiwan requires its attention “with a sense of crisis” as China intensifies military activities in the area and the United States steps up support for the self-governing island. Japan’s concerns about Taiwan, Beijing’s growing rivalry with the United States and China’s military buildup are included in a Defense Ministry paper adopted Tuesday by Japan’s Cabinet. The paper says stabilizing the situation in Taiwan is important for Japan’s security. It also says China’s increased military capability and the lack of clarity to its defense spending are concerning.