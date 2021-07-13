German court sentences rapist who wore wolf mask to 12 years

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has convicted a man of raping an 11-year-old girl while wearing a wolf mask and sentenced him to 12 years in prison. During the state court trial in Munich that ended Tuesday, the 45-year-old defendant admitted dragging the girl into bushes in broad daylight and assaulting her in June 2019. German news agency dpa reports that the man already had a criminal record for sexual offenses. The Munich court ordered that he should remain in custody after he serves the 12-year sentence, a legal option sometimes used in Germany when criminal defendants are deemed to be dangerous offenders. The defense had argued that mental illness had diminished the man’s legal responsibility.