Expert: Newspaper gunman criminally responsible for attack

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A forensic psychiatrist says the man who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper understood the criminality of his actions at the time of his attack. Dr. Gregory Saathoff testified Tuesday as a witness for prosecutors in a trial to determine whether Jarrod Ramos is criminally responsible for the 2018 mass shooting at the Capital Gazette. He urged that Ramos’ insanity plea be rejected. Saathoff noted Ramos had a longstanding grievance against the paper, meticulously planned his attack and hoped to establish a legacy through the shooting. Defense attorneys have argued Ramos suffered from paranoid delusions and was not criminally responsible.