Dutch COVID-19 infections soar by 500% in a week

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch public health institute says that coronavirus infections in the Netherlands skyrocketed by more than 500% over the last week. The surge follows the scrapping of almost all lockdown restrictions and the reopening of night clubs in late June as the more contagious delta variant gained ground. The public health institute’s weekly update issued Tuesday showed that nearly 52,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week. It reported that confirmed cases among people ages 18-24 increased 262%, followed by a 191% rise in 25-29 year-olds. The caretaker prime minister of the Netherlands apologized Monday for last month’s lockdown relaxation and called it “an error of judgment.”