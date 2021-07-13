Attorney Lee Merritt joins race for Texas attorney general

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas civil rights attorney Lee Merritt has formally announced that he’s running for Texas attorney general. Merritt has forged a national profile as an advocate for people killed in interactions with law enforcement. He had said in March that he planned to challenge embattled Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton. Merritt made his formal announcement Tuesday. Merritt will have at least one other Democratic primary challenger. On the Republican side, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush and former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman are also running to unseat Paxton.