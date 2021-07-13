Global stocks follow Wall St higher, China exports surge

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks have followed Wall Street higher as investors look ahead to U.S. earnings reports that are expected to show strong profits for major banks. London opened higher and Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. U.S. futures declined. Encouraged by the spread of vaccination campaigns, investors appear at least temporarily to have shrugged off worries about the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. Overnight, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.3% to a new high, led by banks, communications and consumer-oriented stocks. The indexes have hit multiple highs lately in choppy trading.