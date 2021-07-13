Skip to Content

5 killed in crane collapse at residential tower in Canada

11:59 am AP - National News

KELOWNA, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian police say five people died when a crane collapsed at a 25-story residential tower. Authorities said Tuesday that four men were confirmed dead as a result of the crane collapse Monday in Kelowna, 241 miles (390 kilometers) east of Vancouver. A fifth man buried in the rubble is presumed dead. The collapse knocked out power for most of the city’s downtown core and forced an evacuation of the surrounding area.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content